Ai Weiwei

Ai Weiwei is taking over Piccadilly Circus

Free public art? Aye yay yay!

By
Eddy Frankel
The lights of Piccadilly Circus are a constant barrage of capitalism and consumerism. A world-famous constant barrage of capitalism and consumerism, admittedly, but a constant barrage nonetheless. But now, a new art platform called Circa is promising to give our eyes a break as we emerge from Lillywhites or that weirdly huge Boots, by giving the advertising space over to a different artist every month. Sure, the lights only switch from ads to art for two minutes a day (from 8.20pm to 8.22pm) but hey, it’s 2020, take what you can get.

Circa is kicking things off in style with international art superstar Ai Weiwei the first artist it’s commissioned. His video work will take over the lights of Piccadilly for a month, starting from October 1, before the space is handed over to another artist.

If you can’t make it to central London to see it in person, you can watch all of Circa’s commissions here.

Latest news

