Air bridges: English travellers can now visit these 70 countries
The UK government has now removed travel restrictions for 70 destinations
After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, and now even trips abroad are a reality again. On July 10, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England, and the list has been expanded to now include more than 70 destinations.
Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Estonia and St Vincent and the Grenadines are reportedly set to be added to the list later this month.
Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.
The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.
Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.
So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
The Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bermuda
Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
The Channel Islands
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gibraltar
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
The Isle of Man
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao (Macau)
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Montserrat
The Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands
Vatican City State
Vietnam
Expect the list to change or be extended over the next few weeks.
Major European destinations on the list include Italy, Spain and France. Portugal is still missing. It’s important to point out that it also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.
Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines (or up for a French road trip), a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!
Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are now allowed.
Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.Share the story