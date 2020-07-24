After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, and now even trips abroad are a reality again. On July 10, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England, and today (July 24) the list has been expanded to now include some 80 destinations.

Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.

So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

British Overseas Territories

British Antarctic Territory

Brunei

Canada

Cambodia

Cook Islands

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Laos

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Martinique

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal – but only Azores and Madeira

Réunion

San Marino

Samoa

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

Expect the list to change or be extended over the next few weeks.

Major European destinations on the list include Italy, Spain and France. Mainland Portugal is still missing. It’s important to point out that it also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.

Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines (or up for a French road trip), a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!

Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are now allowed.

Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.

