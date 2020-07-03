After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, with government guidance in Scotland and England set to change this weekend.

Now even trips abroad are looking like a reality again: the government is set to remove travel restrictions a list of ‘up to 60’ countries from Friday, July 10, for travellers who live in England.

Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, this new approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents.

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish residents will still be required to quarantine on their return to the UK. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. In order to decide which countries to pair up with, the government is said to be using a traffic-light system to classify countries as green, amber or red depending on the number of new coronavirus cases. Travellers entering England from a green or amber country won’t face quarantine, while those travelling from red countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

The Foreign Office does ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ but this guidance is reportedly set to change too.

So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday?

So far, only Italy, Spain, France and Germany are reported to be on the list. More announcements are due today, and are expected to include most of the EU nations plus Turkey, according to The Guardian. Exclusions will likely include Greece and the USA.

It is also possible that the list will include restrictions on countries like Australia and South Africa that are still closed to all non-essential travellers.

So as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines (or up for a French road trip), a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!

Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are allowed from July 4.

Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.

