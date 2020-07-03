The government is set to remove travel restrictions on 60 destinations from July 10

After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, with government guidance in Scotland and England set to change this weekend.

Now even trips abroad are looking like a reality again: the government is set to remove travel restrictions on a list of 60 countries from Friday, July 10, for travellers who live in England.

Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents.

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish residents will still be required to self-isolate on their return to the UK. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

The Foreign Office does ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ but this guidance is set to be lifted on July 4.

So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempted from requirements:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

British Overseas Territories

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Réunion

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

St Barthélemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

According to the official announcement, the list may be extended in the coming days.

Major European destinations on the list include Italy, Spain and France. It’s important to point out that it also includes countries like Australia and Greece that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.

Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines (or up for a French road trip), a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!

Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are allowed from July 4.

Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.

