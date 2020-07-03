Air bridges: English travellers can visit these 60 countries from next week
The government is set to remove travel restrictions on 60 destinations from July 10
After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, with government guidance in Scotland and England set to change this weekend.
Now even trips abroad are looking like a reality again: the government is set to remove travel restrictions on a list of 60 countries from Friday, July 10, for travellers who live in England.
Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents.
Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish residents will still be required to self-isolate on their return to the UK. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.
The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.
The Foreign Office does ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ but this guidance is set to be lifted on July 4.
So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempted from requirements:
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
British Overseas Territories
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Réunion
San Marino
Serbia
Seychelles
South Korea
Spain
St Barthélemy
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Vatican City
Vietnam
According to the official announcement, the list may be extended in the coming days.
Major European destinations on the list include Italy, Spain and France. It’s important to point out that it also includes countries like Australia and Greece that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.
Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines (or up for a French road trip), a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!
Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are allowed from July 4.
Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are allowed from July 4.