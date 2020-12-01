Are we allowed to go on holiday in the UK right now?

Here’s the deal when it comes to travelling around England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland this winter

After months of travel bans in the UK earlier this year, there was a time when holidays were finally back on the agenda. In fact, in the end, this summer saw a boom for UK travel, with campsites, cabins and cottages being booked up all over the country. But now summer’s over and the temperatures are dropping, what’s the deal with going away in the UK?

Well, over the last month or so, holidays in the UK have been currently pretty much impossible, thanks to England’s second national lockdown, and restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. And now?

Holidays in England

England’s national lockdown, which included a ban on overnight stays and non-essential travel, ends on December 2, which means holidays in the UK are back on the agenda for most of the country.

England is going back into a tier system and overnight stays are allowed in both Tiers 1 and 2, which includes London. Though you are not allowed to enter or stay in someone else’s home if you are from or visiting a Tier 2 area, it does mean you’re allowed to book trips to hotels, cabins and cottages in some parts of England.

All accommodation must remain closed in Tier 3 areas, however, and people living in these highest risk areas are also being advised against non-essential travel.

Holidays in Wales

Elsewhere, Wales is now out of its ‘firebreak’ lockdown, so, if you live in Wales, travel around Wales is now permitted. However, travel from other countries into Wales is still banned, with the government set to update the rules on this later this week.

Holidays in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is currently in a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, which was recently extended until December 11. Non-essential shops, close contact services like hairdressers and the hospitality sector are all closed. There is also a ban on unnecessary travel in place.

Holidays in Scotland

In Scotland, local lockdowns are in force as part of a five tier system. Non-essential travel in or out of places in level 3 or higher is currently banned, while there is also a ban in place for unnecessary travel over the border. People living in Scotland must not travel to England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – nor can anyone from those places travel to Scotland, unless they have a reasonable excuse for doing so.

What are the rules over Christmas?

All sounding a bit bleak? There is a little respite from the rules if you’re desperate to see loved ones. As part of a festive agreement between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, all these restrictions will temporarily be lifted for the Christmas period. People will be able to travel freely around the UK, to and from any Tiers or areas, between December 23 and 27 to form three-household Christmas Bubbles.

In summary:

Outside of the festive break, holidays are back on for people in Tiers 1 and 2 in England and for those who live in Wales and want to holiday in Wales, but remain off the cards for many people. If that’s you, there’s never been a better time to start daydreaming about all the trips we’ll take as soon as this is all a distant memory. First stop? This place:

