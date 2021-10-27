London
Jameson Orange Wednesdays
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Attention all cineasts: Orange Wednesdays are back

The classic 2 for 1 deal is returning to ONE London cinema next month

Written by
Rhian Daly
Back in the halcyon days of 2005-2015, Orange Wednesdays were basically a national treasure. Every week, without fail, they let us get our hands on 2 for 1 cinema tickets and immerse ourselves in Hollywood blockbusters and quality indie fare. 

After six long years without that beloved deal, Orange Wednesdays are coming back – and this time, with an added boozy bonus. To celebrate its new orange-flavoured whiskey and to support local cinemas, Jameson is relaunching the initiative, with each ticket accompanied by a free serving of Jameson Orange (for over 18s only, natch). 

Before the deal potentially returns to a wider area, it will first be revived with a trial partnership with Dalston’s Rio Cinema. Every Wednesday in November, you’ll be able to make the most of the 2 for 1 offer using the code JAMESONORANGE online or in the cinema. 

Actor and comedian Steve Furst, who appeared in the original Orange Wednesday ads, is back to help promote the campaign.

According to research conducted by Jameson, one in three Brits missed being able to go to the cinema in lockdown and 38 per cent of those surveyed now appreciate local cinemas even more than they did pre-pandemic. 

In a press release, Rio Cinema’s Executive Director Oliver Meek said: ‘Many independent cinemas like us were hit hard by the pandemic but it’s fantastic to see people’s love for the big screen hasn’t faded – if anything it’s been enhanced. It would be devastating if independent community venues had to close, but the Jameson Orange Wednesdays initiative is a huge help and a great way to encourage cinema-goers to come back’. 

