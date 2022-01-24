In great news for your auditory canals, the team behind Brilliant Corners – Hackney’s Japanese-inspired restaurant-bar, which also happens to have a pretty decent sound system – have announced that they’re starting a new venture.

Situated a few doors down at 433-434 Kingsland Road, the new space will be called Mu and will focus on live music and fireside cooking (known as ‘robatayaki’ in Japanese cuisine), with wines and cocktails to wash it all down. The news was revealed in an Instagram post this weekend, featuring an image of the new space’s heavily graffitied exterior.

It seems that the new joint is named after an early world music record by the American jazz trumpeter Don Cherry (it’s pretty funky stuff). But with Brilliant Corners’ steady reputation for live jazz and vinyl DJ sets, could we really expect anything less?

There’s no information yet about when Mu will open, so keep an eye on its Instagram for updates.

