The south London venue will be closed until a council hearing on January 16

Brixton Academy has been ordered to temporarily shut down following the deaths of two people after a crowd crush at a gig last week.

Afrobeats artist Asake was playing the venue on Thursday 15 December when a fatal crush happened in the venue's foyer. Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday from injuries sustained at the venue, and a second person, Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who was working on the security team died on Monday. A third person is reportedly fighting for their life. Eight people in total were taken to hospital and Asake's show was pulled after three songs.

At a meeting about Brixton Academy's licensing, Lambeth Council decided that the venue must close temporarily and have its licence suspended. It will remain closed until January 16, when another council hearing will take place and the venue's future decided.

Of the decision, Cllr Fred Cowell, chair of the council’s licensing sub committee said: 'Given the severity of events of the 15 December, the risks to public safety as a consequence of serious disorder arising from a lack of crowd control at the front doors of the venue remain high if the venue was able to operate as before.'

A criminal investigation by the Met Police is currently ongoing. A police statement called for the immediate suspension of Brixton Academy's licence in order for them to continue their investigation.

