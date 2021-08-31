Alongside the canal, the market and people in ripped fishnets eating sweet-and-sour pork before buying a bag of ‘weed’ off a nice local man, there’s a great NEW reason to go to Camden, jewel of north London.

Camden Inspire is a brand new two-day event taking place on the streets of the area. The intention is to create a ‘street festival’, with talks, screenings, music and performance among NW1’s roads and public green spaces. The festival site will occupy 17,000 square feet of outdoor space, with many of the surrounding streets being pedestrianised for the first time to act as a showcase for Camden creativity.

The Camden Open Air Gallery will be inviting punters into its new arts space, Camden Collective will host film screenings and exhibitions, while there’s a whole street of…erm… street food, featuring 15 different traders. Those confirmed so far include Ma Petite Jamaica, London’s first Caribbean diner, founded in 1985. Lost Boys Pizza are planning a creepy pop-up vampire-themed pizzeria, and Think Coffee will be providing a pop-up temporary tattoo parlour. Getting quite a strong goth vibe from this, tbh.

The festival is intended to remind people that Camden is still a brilliant focus of London creativity. Okay, its Britpop heyday might have been a quarter of a century ago (Jesus…) but its scruffy charms are still going strong. Get down to Camden Inspire and check it all out. After all, who doesn’t love a pedestrianised street?

Camden Inspire, Fri Sep 17 and Sat Sep 18, 11am-8pm. Free.

