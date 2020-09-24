Holidays in Wales were allowed from July 11 but restrictions and local lockdowns might affect your plans

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK are now allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return – and if you’re looking to escape a little closer to home this year you’re in luck too.

Hotels, B&Bs and campsites in England are now allowed to host stays again. In Scotland, people are currently allowed to stay in second homes, self-contained accommodation, hotels and campsites.

So are holidays in Wales allowed too?

Well, Wales’ travel restrictions were eased in July, meaning travel around the country and stays in hotels, campsites and self-contained accommodation are all allowed.

However, recently announced new rules might impact you if you are planning on going on holiday to Wales this year. The new ‘rule of six’ means that you can no longer go on holiday with (you guessed it) more than six people. In England that includes children but in Wales it doesn’t. Only people aged 11 and over count towards the total headcount in Wales.

Your group, or ‘extended household’, must not be comprised of more than four different households, though. What actually is an ‘extended household’? According to the BBC, in Wales ‘people in an extended household can have physical contact, exercise, cook and eat together, and also stay in each other's homes, but the people in the extended household cannot be changed once arranged.’

There are a number of local locations currently in place in Wales – in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr, Newport, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent, as of September 24 – which may impact a planned holiday. No one is currently allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse (and really needing a holiday doesn’t count fyi!)

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also urged people across Wales to only travel if essential, though he has also stressed that doesn’t mean holidays are banned. ‘We’re not saying no holidays,’ he said earlier this week.

So good news: your trip to Wales might be safe after all.

