After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK were allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return.

However, recent changes mean non-essential travel in England is banned until December 2, while people are being asked not to travel between Scotland and England either.

So are holidays in Wales allowed?

People from England are currently not allowed to go on holiday or stay overnight somewhere that isn’t their home, unless it’s for work purposes.

Wales has also gone back into a national lockdown. The so-called ‘firebreak’ lockdown will last for two weeks and during that time period people will be asked to stay at home. Pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close and non-essential travel in and out of Wales will be banned until November 9.

For a sense of what the situation might be after this two-week lockdown, we can look to what the rules were before. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford had announced new rules banning people from England’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas from entering Wales. This included London. Visitors from Northern Ireland and parts of central Scotland, which are currently under a strict local lockdown, were also not permitted entry to Wales. If you lived outside of London in a Tier 1 area, you were still allowed travel to Wales. However there are other rules that would have impacted you if you were planning on going on holiday to Wales this year. Before the national lockdown was announced, there were a number of local lockdowns already in place in Wales – in Bangor, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conway, Swansea, Torfaen, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Llanelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent. No one was allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse.

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like holidays in Wales (and the rest of the UK) are cancelled.

