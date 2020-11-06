During England’s second national lockdown, it’ll be all about business, not pleasure

ICYMI, England is set to go into a second national lockdown this week. From Thursday (November 5), the country will be under new restrictions until December 2.

The restrictions prohibit people from doing a whole bunch of things (find out more about how it’ll affect life in the city here) and bans non-essential travel.

So what does that mean for any upcoming travel or holidays you have booked?

Unfortunately, government guidance states that you should avoid travelling in or out of your local area and not make any unnecessary journeys during lockdown. ‘Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences’ are not allowed.

‘This includes holidays abroad and in the UK. It also means you cannot stay in a second home, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with,’ states the guidance.

However there are some exceptions.

People are allowed to travel and stay away from their homes for essential work, education or to access healthcare.

‘People cannot travel overseas or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons,’ reads the guidance.

Does that mean all hotels will be closed during lockdown?

Hotels and other kinds of accommodation can remain open but only for business purposes. So that means you can’t book yourself into a local hotel for a sneaky break from your household.

‘Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes and for a limited number of other exemptions which will be set out in law,’ reads the guidance.

These exemptions will be expanded on later this week when more detailed information is published by the government, but during the UK lockdown earlier this year, that meant, for example, that NHS staff could stay in hotels to distance from their families. Some hotels also acted as temporary accommodation for homeless people.

What about Airbnb bookings?

Airbnb are currently preventing new bookings for stays in England between now and December 2. Calendars should be automatically blocked for these dates. You can still stay overnight somewhere that isn’t your primary residence if it’s for work or education, while Airbnb bookings of 28 days or longer are exempt from the ban.

But for now, all travel for fun is paused for people in England until at least December 2.

