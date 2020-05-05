Complicité’s immersive masterpiece ‘The Encounter’ is going to lift your mind out of lockdown

This critically acclaimed stage work is streaming for free for one week from May 15

Theatre company Complicité doesn’t do things by halves. Some of the most thought-provoking and retina-searing stage productions of the last 15 years have been created by Simon McBurney’s cutting-edge troupe. Its most recent work, ‘The Encounter’, is a psychedelic immersive journey into the nature of human consciousness. Heavy? Yes. Incredible? Also yes.

If that sounds right up your alley then you’ll no doubt cheer at the news that ‘The Encounter’, which played all over the world, including at London’s Barbican, between 2015 and 2018, will be free to watch on YouTube and Complicité’s website for one whole week, starting from 7pm on Friday May 15.

This is one you won’t want to miss, even if you might have to create some of the show’s more immersive elements for yourself at home. So, don your biggest, most noise-cancelling-iest headphones – they hooked you up with binaural headphones in your seat for the performance IRL – and then lose yourself in this otherworldly one-man show with a truly trippy story about being lost in the Amazon. You’ll see why ‘The Encounter’ won so many awards.

Superfans might want to bag a place at a live discussion and Q&A with Simon McBurney and guests taking place on Wednesday May 20.

Complicité’s ‘The Encounter’ is streaming from 7pm BST Fri May 15 for one week. Register for the live Q&A on May 20 here.

