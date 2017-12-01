Darn! Jonny Greenwood is conducting ‘The Phantom Thread’ live

Paul Thomas Anderson is reuniting his dream team – star Daniel Day-Lewis and composer Jonny Greenwood – for his new movie ‘The Phantom Thread’. And to mark the occasion, Greenwood will be conducting the London Contemporary Orchestra in a live scoring of the film at the Royal Festival Hall on January 31.



The Radiohead-man-stroke-composer and the LCO have been an item since ‘The Master’. They’re teaming up again after the orchestra’s live performances of Greenwood’s ‘There Will Be Blood’ score earlier this year. With PTA also coming along to introduce the film, it’s a ticket so hot, you’ll need gloves to handle it.

‘The Phantom Thread’ screens with a live orchestra the Royal Festival Hall on Jan 31. Head to the RFH site for ticket info.



‘The Phantom Thread’ is in cinemas on Feb 2.

