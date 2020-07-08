Eurostar will (finally) run direct from Amsterdam to London later this year

Plans for the new train route are back on track after delays this spring

Back in 2018, Eurostar went Dutch and opened a much-hyped rail link to Rotterdam and Amsterdam. For the first time you could board a train in St Pancras and get off at Amsterdam Centraal, delivering you to the city’s scenic canals and ridiculously good art within four sustainable hours. Joy!

But there was a catch. Though trains from London to Amsterdam ran direct, on the return journey passengers had to disembark at Brussels and get their passports checked. So we welcomed the news that this spring Eurostar was finally going to start running its long-promised direct trains back from Amsterdam to London. No more getting off in Brussels.

Unfortunately, these plans were put on hold thanks to – you guessed it – global lockdowns, but the direct train is now back on the agenda for later this year.

A new treaty has been signed by representatives from the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands this week. That means ‘direct high-speed train services from Amsterdam to London will be possible later this year,’ according to the UK government.

‘The new direct train service enables us to travel from Amsterdam to London in just over four hours. It’s fast and convenient, and without the hassle of disembarking in Brussels for border and security checks,’ says Stientje van Veldhoven, the Dutch state secretary for infrastructure, adding: ‘A Eurostar train roughly has twice as many seats as an average airplane on the Amsterdam-London route and CO2 emissions are significantly lower.’

On the new route, you’ll pass through customs at Amsterdam, board the train and zoom straight to London, no stop-off necessary.

There’s no confirmed date for when the new route will run just yet, though Eurostar have confirmed that the current services between London, Rotterdam and Amsterdam will resume on July 9, in line with updated guidance from the Foreign Office. They had been suspended during the recent health crisis.

We’ll let you know as soon as you can book tickets on the new, direct route, so we can all treat ourselves to a hassle-free and environmentally-friendly escape.

