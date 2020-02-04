Eurostar will (finally) run direct from Amsterdam to London this spring

Back in 2018, Eurostar went Dutch and opened a much-hyped rail link to Rotterdam and Amsterdam. For the first time you could board a train in St Pancras and get off at Amsterdam Centraal, delivering you to the city’s scenic canals and ridiculously good art within four sustainable hours. Joy!

But there was a catch. Though trains from London to Amsterdam ran direct, on the return journey passengers had to disembark at Brussels and get their passports checked. Having done this myself last year, I can tell you that this part of the journey was the only real downer. (Nothing against Brussels, but the stuffy waiting room in the Gare Midi didn’t feel like the pinnacle of the Belgian cultural experience.)

So it’s great news that this spring Eurostar will finally start running its long-promised direct trains back from Amsterdam to London. No more getting off in Brussels. From late April, you’ll pass through customs at Amsterdam, board the train and zoom straight home. A direct route from Rotterdam will follow on May 18.

You can book tickets for the direct trains from February 11. Treat yourself to a tulip-filled long weekend, why don’t you?

