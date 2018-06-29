Here’s how to win a sleepover in the BT Tower

Measuring 189 metres and piercing the skyline since 1985, it’s safe to say that BT Tower has become an iconic spike on the London landscape. A fortuitous few get a peek at its innards every year during Open House London and 1,400 of you got to dine in the building’s revolving restaurant when it reopened for two weeks back in 2015 to mark the tower’s fiftieth birthday. The rest of the time, though, us average Joes don’t get a look in.

This July, however, to celebrate the launch of BT’s new super speedy broadband BT Plus, the tower is being opened again and transformed into an activity hub giving more of you lucky lot the chance to explore five activity zones inspired by the nation’s favourite ways to connect with friends and family.

Off the back of recent research conducted by BT which identified the top ways Brits like to spend time with loved ones, the zones will feature the sights and smells of a trip to the beach, a picnic in the park, and kicking back in front of the telly to watch sport. Those who manage to nab a slot via the ballot system will be able to spend an hour in the revolving venue and will also be given a picnic hamper to enjoy as they take in 360-degree vistas.



Now that all sounds pretty fab, but BT has also decided to throw a sleepover into the mix. That’s right, one ballot winner will be given the chance to get their snooze on, on the building’s 34th floor and wake up to those idyllic views. It’s not quite heaven, but at 518 feet above the city, it gets pretty close.

If you fancy being that guy or gal, enter the ballot for the BT Plus Great Indoors experience here.

BT Plus Great Indoors takes place on Jul 14-15 at BT Tower, 60 Clevlans St, W1T 4JZ

