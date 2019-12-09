Immersive adventure ‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’ is coming to London next year and you can buy tickets this week

As London pieces itself back together, a new show is set to shatter it all over again. ‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’ is an immersive theatrical experience from the team that delivered the smash-hit ‘Great Gatsby’. Working with BBC Studios, Immersive Everywhere is bringing the show to the West End, at a former military drill hall in Mayfair that dates back to the end of the nineteenth century. It’s due to open in February 2021, with booking until April. The producers are confident that all appropriate safety measures will be in place for audiences and the cast and crew.

The premise of the show is weirdly timely, given that it was originally announced last December and was planned to run this year. At the height of the Blitz in the capital in 1940, a strange and potent new weapon destroys a corner of Mayfair (!), creating ‘a rift in space and time’. This is surely music to the ears of dedicated Whovians: who doesn’t love a ‘rift in space and time’? It certainly sounds like it has plenty of potential to draw all kinds of parallels between war-torn London and the city as it recovers post-Covid.

If this all sounds like it’s up your pan-dimensional alley, and you’re already planning your outfit of dungarees, knitwear and pattern-clash, tickets are available from 9am this Thursday (August 20). (If you purchased a ‘Gallifreyan Coin’ token when the show was first announced, you can book RIGHT NOW!)

Also, do enjoy the official trailer, which doesn’t really give much more away other than that the Tardis is in it, which frankly for 50 quid you’d expect.

‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’ runs Feb 17-May 30 2021. Tickets available from www.immersivedoctorwho.com at 9am on Thu Aug 20. £47-£57.

