Jolene is opening a ‘big’ new bakery in north London

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday February 7 2020, 10:47am

North Londoners, here’s another reason to be pretty smug about your corner of the city. Jolene, the much-loved Newington Green bakery which serves up mind-blowingly delicious pastries and plates of perfect pasta, is opening a new location. And it’s gonna be a big ’un. 

‘Stay tuned for the opening of our Big Jolene Bakery we affectionately call “BIG JO”,’ owners shared on Jolene’s Instagram account this week. 

Big Jo will open in three months’ time – so, early May – and is set to champion ‘regenerative farming, sustainability, grain economy, healthy growing food systems [and] community.’

Stay tuned for the opening of our Big Jolene Bakery we affectionately call “BIG JO” between Highgate, Holloway & Stroud Green. It will open in 3 months time and will continue to be anchored firmly in regenerative farming, sustainability, grain economy, healthy growing food systems & community. All of it wrapped up in all the fun things that come from milling your own flour and playing with a couple of bread and pizza ovens... #grains #flour #pastries #soil #foodfight #graineconomy #healthyfoodsystems #foodandfun #realfood #sustainability #earthfuture #community #bakers #pizza #peopleandfood #ferments #guts #wheat #ancientgrains #aminos #vitamins #nutrients #oils #sourdough #fermentation #slowferments #dough

The post also mentions ‘all the fun things that come from milling your own flour and playing with a couple of bread and pizza ovens.’

Big Jo will be joining the likes of Primeur and Westerns Laundry (both of which appear on our list of London’s best restaurants), as well as Fitzroy in Cornwall, which are all run by owners Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell. 

Westerns Laundry, which serves up incredible fish dishes in Drayton Park, also took to Instagram to share a more precise location of the new branch of Jolene, which will open near Finsbury Park and Crouch End. According to Eater, the exact location is Hornsey Road. 

See you there in May. Ours is an enormous Jolene pizza. We won’t be sharing.  

Jolene’s new branch will open later this year. 

