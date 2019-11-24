JUST ANNOUNCED: Little Mix are playing Hyde Park next summer

Now In Its eighth year, British Summer Time Hyde Park has become a London institution with a simple but winning formula: huge acts perform in a huge park on a (hopefully) glorious English summer evening. So it’s entirely fitting that the first headline act announced for next year’s fest is the UK’s biggest pop group, Little Mix.

The supremely likeable girlband – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are known for their high-energy live performances in which they serve serious vocals, serious choreo and serious lewks. And with five albums and 21 UK Top 20 hits under their very on-trend belts, they can definitely put together a set list that’s all banger, no clanger when they play Hyde Park on Saturday July 4.

It’s part of a massive year for the four-piece. BBC One is set to launch the band’s own talent show, ‘Little Mix The Search’, in which they’ll put together groups hoping to follow in their chart-topping footsteps. Tickets for the gig go on sale at 9am on Thursday November 28 – be ready, because it might take some ‘Black Magic’ to get hold of a pair nearer the time.

Little Mix play British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 4 2020. Check out Time Out's festival guide here.