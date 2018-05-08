London bank holiday bingo: how many of these clichés did you see this weekend?

It's not often that London gets balmy temperatures and blue skies, but it's even rarer that the stars align and we have three whole days of sunny weather over a bank holiday weekend. In honour of the hottest early May Bank Holiday ever, we've pulled together a list of all the clichés that everyone does on a scorching three-day weekend. How many did you do?

A post shared by Katherine - Fitness Blogger (@girlrunningcrazy) on May 7, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

1. Complaining about how a '99 isn't 99p anymore but buying one anyway

2. Buying a whole coconut

3. Opening up all the windows in your sweltering flat and being invaded by bugs

4. Saying you're going to go to the Tate but sleeping instead

5. Saying you're going to go to Homebase to start that DIY project but sleeping instead

6. Saying you're going to clean the oven but sleeping instead

7. Going to your nearest lido thinking no one else will have the same brilliant idea and then standing in a queue for ages

A post shared by Jeremy Gordon (@jeremy_gordon) on May 7, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

8. Gardening for the first time in your life

9. Trying to find a way you can watch Netflix outside

10. Sleeping in until midday and then being furious at yourself for wasting hours of precious sun

11. Worrying about how to make the most of the sun and wasting prime sun time in the process

12. Getting a perfect square of sunburn on your chest and/or back

13. Getting pissed on Aperol spritzes

A post shared by Diego Milan (@dmilanp) on May 7, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

14. Going for a picnic thinking it'll be 'a cheap meal', but actually spending £20 on crisps and fancy sausage rolls

15. Getting day drunk and falling asleep by 7pm

16. Paying over the odds for a pint just because the pub is by the river

17. Drinking Red Stripe

18. Buying lukewarm G&T tinnies because all the cold ones are gone

19. Scrabbling for that last available square-inch of park space/beer garden/pavement at the front of a pub without a beer garden

20. Trying to cook on a disposable barbecue and ending up with sausages that are burnt on the outside and raw on the inside