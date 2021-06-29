The easiest way to make eight-year-old me shut the hell up was to take me to Drummond Street and either the Ravi Shankar or Diwana restaurant – whichever one happened to have a shorter wait for their legendary buffets.

I would pile my plate high with mini dosas, heaps of mutter paneer, dollops of cucumber raita, endless pakora and poori and then go back for more – and more – before finishing with an excessive amount of syrupys gulab jamun. Absolute bliss, and – in an era before vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the capital were a thing AKA the 1990s – one of the few spots in Central London where you could find a reasonably priced veg-centric meals.

Drummond Street’s South Indian vegetarian restaurants are a vital part of the fabric of London, with many of them there for over 40 years – Diwana opened in 1970. Yet HS2 works at nearby Euston Station, not to mention the legacy of various lockdowns, have rendered the road a site of near constant chaos.