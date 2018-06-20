Marry Berry is hosting a gigantic cream tea party and you’re invited

This year, Cath Kidston marks its 25th anniversary, and to acknowledge the milestone, the brand is throwing a big old birthday bash. On Sunday July 1, Cath and the gang will be attempting a Guinness World Record by hosting the largest ever cream tea party. No sweat if you’re not a fan of polka-dot prints and cowboys though. If you’re keen on baked goods, you’re invited.

The title is currently held by the British Consulate in General Shanghai who managed to gather 735 people for scones on June 14, 2016, to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday. Kidston may not have the draw of Liz’s birthday, but she does have the queen of baking Mary Berry on hand to host the party, banishing any soggy-bottomed bakes and starting the countdown to tea time.

It all sounds like a piece of cake, but with great amounts of tea comes great responsibility. You won’t be entered into the record if you arrive fashionably late to the party and don’t even try to eat your scone standing up pal. All bums must be on seats for the full duration of the event in order to break the record and each guest must eat at least one scone complete with cream and jam and sup a cup of English breakfast tea. This is probably the only time you’ll get in trouble for not eating cake.

You’ll also have to pay for the pleasure, but proceeds go to Friends of the Elderly so we’re ok with that, and you’ll get a shiny medallion from the Guinness World Records if successful.

Cath Kidston’s Cream Tea Party. Alexandra Palace, Sun Jul 1. £10. Book here.

