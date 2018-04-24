One of our fave Indian restaurants just launched a four-course toastie menu

Mayfair’s buzzy Indian diner Bombay Bustle is celebrating British Sandwich Week (May 20-27) with a four-course toastie feast – yay for bread!

The menu, which is only available for the week, includes a cheese toastie with mint chutney and veggies on cumin-and-coriander bread, a potato toastie with green chilli and mint, a chicken-and-cheese toastie on spiced bread, and a minced-goat sarnie with mango and ginger on garlic bread. Also: unlimited chai tea and optional jalebi for dessert (deep-fried flour batter soaked in sugar syrup).

It’s four sandwiches for £25 and the restaurant is taking bookings – bring it on, Bustle.

The toastie menu is only available between 5.30pm and 7pm from May 20 to May 27. Bombay Bustle is at 29 Maddox St, W1S 2PA.

In the mood? Here’s our pick of London’s best sandwiches.

Sign up to Time Out to hear London food news first.