Ever think of that huge, gross island of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean, the one that pops up on the news every few months and that scientists reckon could be anywhere between the size of Texas and Russia, and feel totally, depressingly helpless?

Fear not, free public events like The Blue Paradox are here to try and change things for the better. An immersive educational experience at Exhibition London in White City, Blue Paradox has the aim of getting people informed on the value of ocean ecosystems, the harm plastics do to those ecosystems, and what we can do to make a difference. It's also blown peoples’ minds on Tik Tok.

The Blue Paradox’s 360-degree digital projections gives viewers a visual, graspable understanding of how the more than 8 million tonnes of yearly plastic pollution affects marine life and food chains.

The original promo vid (at the bottom) provided an enticing taste of deep blue, submerged imagery and intense tidal energy, kind of like an aquarium but, erm, without much actual, real water. It didn't, apparently, adequately prepare people for what they ended up encountering.

To make it even better, for every visitor a donation is being made to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of ocean. So just by attending, you can make a difference.

The Blue Paradox is open at Exhibition London, W12 7SL until Sep 27. 11am-7pm. Book a ticket here.

