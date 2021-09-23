London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Blue Paradox immersive experience
Credit: The Blue Paradox

People on TikTok are going mad for this immersive event

The Blue Paradox is a free exhibition on the dangers of ocean plastic pollution

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Ever think of that huge, gross island of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean, the one that pops up on the news every few months and that scientists reckon could be anywhere between the size of Texas and Russia, and feel totally, depressingly helpless?

Fear not, free public events like The Blue Paradox are here to try and change things for the better. An immersive educational experience at Exhibition London in White City, Blue Paradox has the aim of getting people informed on the value of ocean ecosystems, the harm plastics do to those ecosystems, and what we can do to make a difference. It's also blown peoples’ minds on Tik Tok.

@themimiverse

Beautiful immersive experience ‘The Blue Paradox’ Exhibtion Ldn, Ariel Way W12 7SL 💙 ##theblueparadox ##exhibitionlondon ##exhibitionldn ##climatechange

♬ why tf did this blow up huh - Riley

The Blue Paradox’s 360-degree digital projections gives viewers a visual, graspable understanding of how the more than 8 million tonnes of yearly plastic pollution affects marine life and food chains.

The original promo vid (at the bottom) provided an enticing taste of deep blue, submerged imagery and intense tidal energy, kind of like an aquarium but, erm, without much actual, real water. It didn't, apparently, adequately prepare people for what they ended up encountering.

@lorenanavy_

Free amazing experience in Westfield White City ##theblueparadox ##fypシ ##viral

♬ Originalton - ⁴²⁸

To make it even better, for every visitor a donation is being made to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of ocean. So just by attending, you can make a difference.

The Blue Paradox is open at Exhibition London, W12 7SL until Sep 27. 11am-7pm. Book a ticket here.

How to be plastic-free at home.

In pictures: the eye-popping immersive Van Gogh exhibition.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.