skylight rooftop bar igloo-bubbles
Photograph: Skylight

Rooftop igloos have arrived in London for safe socialising this winter

Official word: you can still get together with other households in these outdoor capsules

Laura Richards
One of London’s most popular rooftop bars is getting ready for autumn and winter – and apparently that means adding ‘igloo-bubbles’ to its offering. 

Skylight in Wapping has undergone a cosy makeover, with a new look for the colder months ahead. That means adding 18 skyline-facing igloo-shaped pods to the top two tiers of the rooftop space, each one heated and with room enough to accommodate your gang of six. 

And we’ve checked with the venue to confirm that, yes, igloos are a safe space for meeting up with other households under the latest Tier 2 restrictions. A spokesperson said that since Skylight is a large, open-air space, it’s safe for meeting in groups of six. And apparently each igloo has multiple air hatches, making it an airy option for socialising with people from outside your household bubble... inside an actual bubble!  

Table service is provided to each pod, with street-food snacks and platters on the menu. Plus, each booking includes a welcome drink – with the option of mulled wine. 

Bookings on level 11 start from £30 for three hours, or you can book on the mezzanine above for a ‘premium igloo’ (their words) from £60. 

The rooftop bar will be bringing back its ice rink for the new season, and it’s also promising to up the ante in the run-up to Christmas by creating an ‘igloo forest’. If you don’t want to wait around to find out what that actually means, you can go ahead and book right now.  

Skylight is at Tobacco Dock in Wapping. Bookings are from Thursday to Sunday, October to end of January 2021, with prices starting at £30 per group. Find out more and book here.  

More seasonal wonder? You can swim beneath the stars in this (heated) London swimming pool

Plus, ice skating at the Tower of London is back

