If you're a Katniss stan, today brings some very good news. It's just been announced that a 'Hunger Games' concert tour is coming to the UK this summer, with a London date at the Royal Festival Hall on July 14.
Here's how it works: the franchise's first film, 2012's 'The Hunger Games', will be shown on a giant HD screen while a full symphony orchestra recreates James Newton Howard's acclaimed score. Sure, you could stay home and watch the movie on Netflix again, but this promises to be a whole lot more atmospheric.
Tickets go on sale here at Wednesday at 10am, with presale beginning 24 hours on Tuesday at 10am.
