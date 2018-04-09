  • News
See 'The Hunger Games' with a full symphony orchestra

By Nick Levine Posted: Monday April 9 2018, 4:21pm

If you're a Katniss stan, today brings some very good news. It's just been announced that a 'Hunger Games' concert tour is coming to the UK this summer, with a London date at the Royal Festival Hall on July 14.

Here's how it works: the franchise's first film, 2012's 'The Hunger Games', will be shown on a giant HD screen while a full symphony orchestra recreates James Newton Howard's acclaimed score. Sure, you could stay home and watch the movie on Netflix again, but this promises to be a whole lot more atmospheric. 

Tickets go on sale here at Wednesday at 10am, with presale beginning 24 hours on Tuesday at 10am.

 

