Selfridges to host open-air Christmas market filled with street food

The stylish department store might have been shut for almost a month of lockdown, but Selfridges has cooked up some pretty big plans for a comeback on December 2. To tie in with the reopening of its Oxford Street store, Selfridges will also be extending outdoors with its first-ever open-air Christmas market.

Christmas Market on the Mews will see nine food trucks pull up to Edward Mews, around the back of Selfridges, along with festive fairground rides, stalls selling wreaths, trees, decorations and gifts, and, weirdly, a ‘tunnel of light’ – presumably with a capacity of one household bubble at a time under social distancing.

Street Feast founder and very busy man Dominic Cools-Lartigue has helped curate the food truck line-up, showcasing eats influenced by cuisines across the world. The market will feature food from his recently launched Tramshed Project, as well as hosting the likes of Fundi Pizza and those guys with a giant wheel of cheese (originally naming themselves ‘Cheese Wheel’) – cos it isn’t Christmas without cheese. Having said that, vegans are pretty well catered for too, with vegan arepas on the menu from Pabellon and even vegan pick and mix from Ask Mummy Daddy.

To complete the Christmas market mood, Pop Dogs Official is selling German currywurst and bratwurst. And you can glug Glühwein from an actual drinks trolley – the Drinks Cart will be roaming around the market selling hot buttered rums and warm apple ciders, as well as trad mulled wine.

The Christmas Market on the Mews kicks off on December 2 and will be at Edward Mews daily throughout December, 4pm–9pm on weekdays and noon–9pm at weekends.

