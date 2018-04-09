Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Nancy Rubins: ‘Diversifolia’

It’s your last chance to catch Nancy Rubins’s twisted animal sculptures before they escape King’s Cross. The vertiginous silver forms feature precariously piled-up creatures that look like they’ve been chucked from a great height. They’re the very opposite of fluffy. Gagosian. Tube: King’s Cross. Until Sat Apr 14.

Native Session: Bars

Rapper Ms Banks, grime MC Flowdan and DJ Target are some of the artists taking place in this evening of Q&As, workshops and live shows. Get tickets from Eventbrite. Barbican Centre. Tube: Barbican. Wed Apr 11.

West Norwood Free Film Festival

Missed out on seeing ‘The Death of Stalin’ in the cinema? Fancy watching ’80s classics ‘ET’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ on the big screen? Grab your popcorn and head to this free volunteer-run film festival. Maltby St Market. Tube: Bermondsey. Until Apr 29.

Oatly x Spike

Free coffee, anyone? Dairy-free milk company Oatly has teamed up with Old Spike Roastery to celebrate London Coffee Festival with complimentary caffeine, a latte art competition and cocktail masterclasses. It all sounds pretty oat-k to us! Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Apr 11-Sun Apr 15.

Brass band night

Toot, toot! The Flat Iron Square Horn Society is bringing some top best brass bands to cosy alpine bar Après London for a free show every Wednesday in April. Après London. Tube: Southwark. Wed Apr 11, 18 and 25.

‘Eat Your Feed’ restaurant

Are you one of those people who can't eat their dinner until they've snapped a photo of it? Knorr has created the ideal restaurant for you – and it's totally free. They'll analyse your Instagram feed to create a meal based on your personal tastes, with dishes including beef bourguignon, Moroccan lamb tagine or Greek meatballs with feta. Places need to be booked in advance but we've got some exclusive tickets for Time Out readers – book them via Knorr's Instagram page (enter by 10pm on Mon Apr 9). Jones & Sons. Dalston Kingsland. Apr 11.

