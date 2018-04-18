Swap plastic for as much food as you can carry at London’s vegetarian ‘rubbish cafe’

Here’s one for the eco-warriors.

On Thursday May 3 and Friday May 4, you can trade any piece of recyclable plastic for lunch, or coffee, at London’s pop-up ‘rubbish cafe’ in Covent Garden.

The cafe’s zero-waste menu will have speciality coffee from the caffeine experts at Over Under, and a food menu by sustainable chef Tom Hunt. He’ll be making banana bread with wonky fruit, grain bowls with kale and cranberries and a vegan wild-rice bowl with cauliflower and coconut, among other meat-free options.

If you don’t have any plastic, you can make a pledge to recycle and swap that for a feed instead. We’ve been told you can claim as much as you like, as long as there’s a piece of plastic for everything you claim and you’re ‘physically able to carry it’. They clearly know the way to our hearts.

The Ecover Rubbish Café is at 25 Long Acre, WC2E 9LY. It’s open from 8am to 4pm on Thursday May 3 and Friday May 4.

Here’s our pick of London’s best vegetarian restaurants.

Sign up to Time Out for the food news that matters.