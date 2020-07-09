The ‘Neverspoons’ map shows you independent pubs near to Wetherspoons

Last weekend saw pubs across the city reopen, but a new app is urging people not to sip their much-missed pints at Wetherspoons.

The Neverspoons app offers suggestions for nearby independent boozers rather than heading straight for a ’Spoons.

On the app, you can view a map which shows local independent pubs with a green pin and Wetherspoons with a red pin. You can also view a full list of nearby Wetherspoon pubs and you’ll be given a variety of alternatives, including how long it’ll take to walk there from your current location.

The app’s creators say they developed Neverspoons because of the pub chain’s response to the crisis of the last few months. It came under fire in March for refusing to pay suppliers until lockdown had ended and encouraging unpaid staff to take jobs at Tesco. #NeverSpoons has even been trending on Twitter.

App developer Shane Jones said: ‘There are too many of these former pubs in amazing buildings, now derelict, that used to be the central hub for a lot of communities. If you can put some money in the till of a smaller independent pub through the use of this app, then it’s done the job I intended it to.’

Find out more and download the app.

