Will Lewis, willy's pies
Photograph: Andy Parsons

The star of this week’s Time Out cover is giving pies to families in need this half-term

Willy’s Pies is dishing up 150 meals this week

By
Laura Richards
As if posing for this week’s Time Out cover wasn’t graft enough, Will Lewis – the force behind Willy’s Pies – is also making 150 free pies for families in need this week. He’s one of many London business owners backing Marcus Rashford’s heroic efforts to feed the country’s children living below the poverty line. Without a free school lunch during the half-term break, generous Londoners are stepping in to help out and Lewis is among them.   

The brains behind east London’s Willy’s Pies took to Instagram to let followers know that he’d be offering five free pies to local families in need, taking reservations via Instagram and offering collection from Leyton’s Meat Love Butcher on Thursday (October 29).    

RIGHT, NICE.. AND JUST RELAX INTO IT. NICE, AND HOLD THAT. JUST RELAX.. STAY AS YOU ARE, THATS GREAT. CHIN UP SLIGHTLY, LOOKING TO THE LEFT, JUST TRY TO RELAX WILL. REALLY APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY WITH @timeoutlondon AND THANK YOU FOR THE MESSAGES. THIS IS MAD. 5 FREE PIES FOR FAMILIES IN NEED THIS HALF TERM. COLLECTION FROM @meatlovebutcher THURSDAY DM ME OR EMAIL IN THE BIO TO RESERVE. MENU BEEF SHIN, OXTAIL & @peckhamcellars NATTY RED (ALMATE TEMPRANILLO, ALFREDO MAESTRO) CAVLO NERO, CHARRED CABBAGE, FETA & RICOTTA WELSH RAREBIT 220G PLUM & PISTACHIO TREACLE TART 150 PIES. PHONE LINES ARE NOW OPEN. WEBSITE IN THE BIO TO ORDER. ALL DELIVERIES THURSDAY. PICK UP FROM @marmelo_kitchen THURSDAY/FRIDAY. LOOK AT ME NOW MISS. MARTIN.

We’re not talking any old pies, either. On the menu is a beef shin and oxtail pie and veggie options include a Welsh rarebit flavour and another filled with cavolo nero, cabbage, feta and ricotta. The final two are sweet treats: treacle tart and plum and pistachio pie. 

Willy’s Pies is the product of lockdown, with the Brat chef harnessing his pastry skills while on furlough from the Shoreditch restaurant. You can read the inspiring full story here

Find a list of London restaurants and businesses offering to help feed London’s children this half-term here

Read all about the London chefs who beat lockdown. 

