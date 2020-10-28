As if posing for this week’s Time Out cover wasn’t graft enough, Will Lewis – the force behind Willy’s Pies – is also making 150 free pies for families in need this week. He’s one of many London business owners backing Marcus Rashford’s heroic efforts to feed the country’s children living below the poverty line. Without a free school lunch during the half-term break, generous Londoners are stepping in to help out and Lewis is among them.

The brains behind east London’s Willy’s Pies took to Instagram to let followers know that he’d be offering five free pies to local families in need, taking reservations via Instagram and offering collection from Leyton’s Meat Love Butcher on Thursday (October 29).