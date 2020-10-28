The brains behind east London’s Willy’s Pies took to Instagram to let followers know that he’d be offering five free pies to local families in need, taking reservations via Instagram and offering collection from Leyton’s Meat Love Butcher on Thursday (October 29).
We’re not talking any old pies, either. On the menu is a beef shin and oxtail pie and veggie options include a Welsh rarebit flavour and another filled with cavolo nero, cabbage, feta and ricotta. The final two are sweet treats: treacle tart and plum and pistachio pie.
Willy’s Pies is the product of lockdown, with the Brat chef harnessing his pastry skills while on furlough from the Shoreditch restaurant. You can read the inspiring full story here.
Find a list of London restaurants and businesses offering to help feed London’s children this half-term here.