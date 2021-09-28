There will be props, costumes and sets, as well as an entire French café for refreshments

Funny clothes, kooky landscapes, arch dialogue, Bill Murray. It’s not tough to spot a Wes Anderson trope. The US director has spawned a whole subsidiary industry of ‘stuff that looks a bit like Wes Anderson’ – hopeful snaps of cable cars, beach huts, pale-blue hotel lobbies, Argyll tank tops, that sort of thing.

Now there’s a whole show devoted to Wes’s new film ‘The French Dispatch’, running for a month at 180 The Strand. The brutalist venue might seem a strange setting for Wes’s whimsical confections, but it’s played host to him before, with a show devoted to his animated movie ‘Isle of Dogs’ back in 2018. This new show promises original sets, props, costumes, artwork and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy some classic French treats, courtesy of ‘Le Sans Blague Café’, serving dishes featured in the film.

Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

In case you’re not au fait (bit of free French, there) with M. Anderson’s latest cinematic outing, ‘The French Dispatch’ is a portmanteau of three stories linked by the titular newspaper, including a tale about a criminally insane artist, one about the 1968 student uprising and one which describes itself as a yarn about ‘drugs, kidnapping and fine dining’. There’s also Willem Dafoe in a chicken coop, apparently.

Naturally, as it’s a film about a magazine staffed by weirdos, we’re big fans here at Time Out. More, please.

180 Studios, 180 The Strand, WC2R 1EA. Oct 14-Nov 14, Tue 11am-7pm, Wed 10am-7pm, Thu-Sat 10am-10pm, Sun 11am-7pm. £10. Members free. Book at www.180thestrand.com.

Six art shows worth leaving London for.

Best things to see at Dance Umbrella this year.