If you’re looking for somewhere to catch the latter stages of Euros, the GLA is running a ‘Football Village’ adjacent to the Thames between City Hall and Tower Bridge in Potters Fields Park (hopefully not an omen for the England v Germany game tonight). It will concentrate on the games that are based at Wembley (the semi-finals and the final).

As well as showing selected Euros action on big screens, the Football Village features live musical entertainment in the form of performers, DJs and buskers, interactive football-themed activities aimed at families, a wide range of food and drink options, and an official Euros 2020 merch shop.

However, the Football Village is NOT showing any of England’s games, which is a bit of a shame, though broadly understandable given that it’s very family- and local-residents-focused (ie it’s not really aimed at beery lads with their pallid moobs out). So if our boys do progress any further, you’ll have to go to the Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square to see the action/make an arse of yourself.

The Football Village is open daily, noon-10pm until July 11. Potters Fields Park.

