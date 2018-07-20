There’s a whole new street full of bars in Hackney

Thought you knew every nook and cranny of Hackney? Here’s a bit you’ve probably never even heard of.

Tucked between a railway line and a bus depot opposite Hackney Central Overground, Bohemia Place was once a tram shed. Until last year, you would only have gone down there to get your car fixed. But now, like other arch-lined streets across the city, Bohemia Place is getting a makeover.

Pressure Drop (based there since 2012) has shacked up with Verdant Brewing Company to turn its former brewery into a joint taproom. Another brewery tap, St John at Hackney, has just opened its doors, as has a new cocktails-and-food spot from party stalwarts Night Tales. Zero-waste grocery shop Bulk Market and madcap cocktail crew ABQ are moving in this summer too, and in the long term, there are grand plans for a ‘creative maker yard’. Hackneyed? Not yet it isn’t.

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out tips in your inbox every week.