  • News
  • City Life

There’s a whole new street full of bars in Hackney

By James Manning Posted: Friday July 20 2018, 4:47pm

There’s a whole new street full of bars in Hackney

Thought you knew every nook and cranny of Hackney? Here’s a bit you’ve probably never even heard of.

Tucked between a railway line and a bus depot opposite Hackney Central Overground, Bohemia Place was once a tram shed. Until last year, you would only have gone down there to get your car fixed. But now, like other arch-lined streets across the city, Bohemia Place is getting a makeover.

Pressure Drop (based there since 2012) has shacked up with Verdant Brewing Company to turn its former brewery into a joint taproom. Another brewery tap, St John at Hackney, has just opened its doors, as has a new cocktails-and-food spot from party stalwarts Night Tales. Zero-waste grocery shop Bulk Market and madcap cocktail crew ABQ are moving in this summer too, and in the long term, there are grand plans for a ‘creative maker yard’. Hackneyed? Not yet it isn’t.

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out tips in your inbox every week.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 430 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest