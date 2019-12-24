Things to do today in London: Monday December 30 2019

The year is drawing to a close but there are still some gems to indulge in before the new year kicks off, whether that’s enjoying the lights at Covent Garden or taking a last wander around Winter Wonderland or whizz on the ice at the Tower of London.

Immerse yourself in this Christmassy panto which offers a fresh take on the age-old story of ‘Cinderella’ through use of a live band. There’s also the added twist of the show being performed in a traditional English pub so you can enjoy a pint while the magic on stage unfolds.

The Vaults. Tube: Waterloo. Until Sun Jan 12. From £20.

Though this iconic landmark isn’t what first comes to mind when you think of ice skating, the Tower of London rink is a popular seasonal spot. Break out of your Christmas limbo by chopping up the ice around this ancient fortress.

Tower of London. Tube: Tower Hill. Until Sun Jan 5. From £15.

Decked out in festive lights, Covent Garden demonstrates that Christmas isn’t over just yet. Stroll through the cobbled piazza and market buildings and prepare to be astounded by the 115,000 lights illuminating the surrounding area and a massive reindeer sculpture.

Covent Garden Piazza. Tube: Covent Garden. Until Sun Jan 5. Free.

Hyde Park’s annual Christmas bonanza is here for its thirteenth year. Whizz around on the fairground rides, get some festive pieces from the market traders and, for the grown-ups, have a tipple at one of the themed bars. It’s the perfect day out, whether you’re taking the family for some fun or strolling through on a date.

Winter Wonderland. Tube: Marble Arch. Until Sun Jan 5. Free entry.

The festive season isn’t complete without the Dickensian classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ and this year, the Old Vic’s stage production has returned for a limited run. The Matthew Warchus production promises holiday cheer for all, warming the hearts of even the Scrooges among us.

Old Vic. Tube: Waterloo. Until Sat Jan 18. From £12.

