London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Woman with her friends drinking a G&T on a nice sunny day
ShutterstockWoman drinking a G&T on a sunny day

This map shows the cheapest place to get a G&T near each tube station

Got a thirst from your busy commute? Just hop off and grab some bargain gin

Written by Chloe Williamson
Advertising

If you haven’t got an overly competitive family Easter egg hunt to attend or an astonishing hangover following the bank holiday weekend, then why not get involved with International G&T Day on April 9.

Yep, you heard that right, it turns out that the four-day Easter weekend has even more to offer than chocolate eggs and family disputes over who’s having the last yorkie pud at the annual Easter lunch.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: ‘A whole day dedicated to drinking G&Ts? And we have the following day off? Bosh!’ 

As if things couldn’t get any better, sustainable drinks brand LIXIR has specially designed a London Underground map to show off the best places to grab yourself that cheap and cheerful gin-based tipple.

Cheapest G&Ts near every London tube station
Cheapest G&Ts near every London tube station. Image: Lixir Digital Ethos

The map, which was designed by Lixir and Digital Ethos, gives you all the details of which pubs to visit, what price to expect to pay and the closest train or tube station, making it easier for us gin-loving Londoners to sit back and sip until our heart is content this Easter Sunday. 

So, whether you’re someone that opts for the fresh and crisp flavour of a Beefeater or the distinctive zesty palate of a Tanqueray, let Lixir take you by the hand… and put a G&T in it.

Sure. But why not choose from a proper list (by us) of London’s best gin bars.

Paul O’Grady’s Battersea Dogs & Cats Home tribute fund has passed £200k.

 

  • Chloe Williamson Contributing writer

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!