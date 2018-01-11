Three things you won't want to miss in London this Friday

1. Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman aka Mr Jukes will be soundtracking the Skate Lates Closing Weekend at Somerset House tonight. Why dance when you can glide around an ice rink?

2. Head to Number 90 Bar & Kitchen for 'Womb 2' a day (and night) dedicated to women in the music industry who are filling dance floors and smashing glass ceilings. Come for the bass, stay for the 'Wombcast' Q&A.

3. The London Short Film Festival begins today, showing bitesized movies at the ICA and other venues across London. Celebrate its birthday with a collection of festival favourites at 'We Dare to Fail: 15 Years of LSFF'.