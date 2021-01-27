LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hotel
Photograph: Shutterstock

Travellers from 22 countries now face hotel quarantine in the UK

Arrivals from Portugal, South America and southern Africa will have to pay up to £1,500 to self-isolate for ten days

By
Huw Oliver
Advertising

You probably weren’t thinking of flying in or out of the UK any time soon. In fact, all Brits are currently banned from travelling abroad for ‘non-essential’ reasons, and all travellers are required to test and self-isolate for up to ten days. But now the government has introduced a further deterrent: all travellers coming from ‘high-risk areas’ will now be required to wait out their quarantine period in a hotel – at their own expense.

Priti Patel, the UK’s home secretary, told parliament the requirement to self-isolate in a hotel would apply to arrivals from 22 ‘red list’ countries currently battling more infectious strains of the virus. They include Portugal, much of southern Africa and all of South America.

Leisure travellers from these countries who are not British residents will continue to be turned away at the border, due to ongoing travel bans. But those who do live in the UK – as well as anyone travelling in for ‘essential’ reasons – will now be met at the airport and taken directly to quarantine. Reports have suggested that this could cost between £1,000 and £1,500 per traveller.

Guests will be banned from leaving their rooms until they have been given the all-clear to leave. The full details of the quarantine arrangements will be announced next week, including when exactly they will come into force.

Whereas travel rules have previously diverged in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said that there has been a ‘four nations’ approach to the hotel quarantine system – meaning it will apply across the union.

The restrictions currently in place require all arrivals in the UK to provide a negative test from within 72 hours of arrival. They must then quarantine for ten days, although this can be done at home. In England, travellers can cut their self-isolation period to five days if they take a second test which comes back negative.

There had been speculation that the hotel quarantines would apply to travel from all countries – following the approach taken by Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand since the start of the pandemic. However, British ministers have instead opted for a targeted, country-by-country approach.

Until vaccine rollouts extend across the globe, the emergence of virulent new strains will likely mean many more nations make the UK’s hotel-quarantine ‘red list’ over the coming months. The government has already been criticised for not going far enough, as well as for acting too slowly.

For now, British travellers and those wanting to visit the UK will want to stick to dreaming, planning and looking forward to the day when travel returns.

Here’s everything you need to know about post-vaccine travel and travel from the UK to Europe after Brexit.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.