Photograph: Eccleston Yards

Watch the Olympics and the British Lions at Eccleston Yards in Victoria

Pull up a deckchair and watch someone else sweat it for a change

By
Chris Waywell
It’s sort of crept up on everyone, but the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are now happening. The Opening Ceremony is on Friday July 23, noon to 3pm, and it will be the culmination of a rocky ride for the games, following its delay from last year due to the pandemic. So bearing that in mind, plus London’s uncomfortably hot weather right now, why not enjoy a bit of the Olympic action in slightly suaver surroundings than your sticky flat?

Eccleston Yards in Victoria/Belgravia is following up its mega-popular screenings of Wimbledon earlier this month with a load of Olympic screenings in a lovely courtyard full of tempting, cooling drinks and polite posh people wearing shoes with no socks watching the triple jump. Plus, if you’re more into something a bit heftier, it’s showing action from the British Lions tournament too. 

In case you thought the aforementioned ‘cooling drinks’ were like a can of Coke or something, allow us to fill you in. There’s a Moët & Chandon pop-up bar in the courtyard, serving champagne and cocktails 4pm to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, and 2pm to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Plus, Eccleston Yards has some fancy dining options if you get peckish, and it’s only a five-minute walk from Victoria if you’d prefer to go to Burger King. 

So pull up a deckchair and settle back to enjoy Team GB and the British Lions. Who needs the Euros anyway? *Sob*.

Eccleston Yards, 21 Eccleston Place, SW1W 9AZ. Olympics and British Lions screenings, Jul 21-Aug 8.

Where to go when London gets too damn hot.

The (literally) coolest restaurants in town.

