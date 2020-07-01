After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda with government guidance in Scotland and England set to change this weekend. Now even trips abroad are looking like a reality again.

The government is reportedly set to announce a set of ‘air bridges’ with some European countries this week.

That would mean that people from the UK would be able to travel to these countries without being subject to a 14-day quarantine period on arrival, or on their return to their home country – and vice versa, so people travelling into the UK from one of the air bridge countries will get to skip the UK’s current quarantine guidelines.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of Covid-19 infection. In order to decide which countries to pair up with, the government is said to be using a traffic-light system to classify countries as green, amber or red depending on the number of new coronavirus cases. Travellers entering the UK from a green or amber country won’t face quarantine, while those travelling from red countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

The Foreign Office does ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ but this guidance is reportedly set to change too.

So which countries will the UK create air bridges with? Nothing has been officially confirmed by the government yet, but the BBC says ‘more than 15 nations are thought to be on the list, including France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Finland’. So a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could be in your not-too-distant future.

Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are allowed from July 4.

Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.

