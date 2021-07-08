[title]
It's the final! The bloody final! The end! And England, actual England, are in it. Sunday's match against Italy will be a massive one for fans in London. Loads of you are going to want to be among your own people: in the company of screaming strangers (and a few screaming friends), so seats in big-screen-owning bars and pubs are getting hard to find. If you are still looking for a spot to watch the action, you might want to try a few of these Time Out-approved places (check with individual venues for availability before you head off, though).
North London
York, Angel
Big Chill, King’s Cross
Parcel Yard, King’s Cross
Betjeman Arms, King’s Cross
Golden Lion, Camden Town
Sheephaven Bay, Camden Town
Prince Arthur, Somers Town
Spread Eagle, Camden Town
York and Albany, Camden Town
Doric Arch, Euston
Royal George, Euston
Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park
Costa del Tottenham, Tottenham
Blue Lion, Gray’s Inn Road
Farrier, Camden
West London
Red Lion, Westminster
Boxpark, Wembley
Footman, Mayfair
Tattersalls Tavern, Knightsbridge
Davy’s at St James, St James’s Park
Paxton’s Head, Mayfair
Bluebird, Chelsea
Bull, Shepherd’s Bush
Kindred, Hammersmith
Princess Victoria, Uxbridge Road
Cross Keys, Hammersmith
Crab Tree, Hammersmith
Italian Job, Chiswick
King’s Arms, Fulham
Mitre, Notting Hill
Harcourt, Marylebone
Union Bar & Grill, Paddington
Leinster Arms, Bayswater
The Lucky Club, Mayfair
East London
Craft Beer Co, Limehouse
Narrow, Limehouse
Owl and Pussycat, Shoreditch
Grocer, Spitalfields
Gun, Spitalfields
Q Shoreditch, Shoreditch
Royal Oak, Bethnal Green
Wenlock Arms, Hoxton
Narrow Boat, Hoxton
Boxpark, Shoreditch
Pizza Pilgrims, West India Quay
Juju’s Bar & Stage, Shoreditch
Hackney Bridge, Hackney Wick
Truman's Social Club, Walthamstow
Bar Kick, Shoreditch
Skylight (rooftop), Wapping
Yucatan, Stoke Newington
Mama Shelter London, Shoreditch
South London
The Ring, Southwark
Stage Door, Southwark
Refinery Bankside, Southwark
Football Village, Southwark (NB: not showing England matches)
Duke of Sussex, Lambeth
Ship, Borough
Spit & Sawdust, Elephant & Castle
The Duke, Deptford
Old Red Lion, Kennington
Tommyfield, Kennington
Duchy Arms, Vauxhall
Riverside, Vauxhall
Boxpark, Croydon
London Bridge Rooftop, London Bridge
Landor, Clapham
Pop Brixton, Brixton
Lit Bar, Clapham
Trinity Arms, Clapham
Hootananny, Brixton
Windmill, Clapham
Rookery, Clapham
Avalon, Balham
Bedford, Balham
Flat Iron Square, Southwark
Central London
Euro 2020 Fan Zone, Trafalgar Square
Sun Tavern, Covent Garden
Porterhouse, Covent Garden
White Swan, Covent Garden
Freemasons Arms, Covent Garden
Marquis, Covent Garden
Slug & Lettuce, Leicester Square
St James Tavern, Leicester Square
Argyle, Holborn
Fox & Anchor, Holborn
Hat & Tun, Clerkenwell
Piano Works, Farringdon
Rugby Tavern, Bloomsbury
Telegraph, Moorgate
Phoenix, Bank
Rack & Tenter, Moorfields
Refinery, Bankside
Happenstance, St Pauls
London’s best and biggest beer gardens.
The city’s best pubs that you don’t even have to book.