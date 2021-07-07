The 2020 FIFA European Championships have been a ‘feast of football’ as pundits are fond of saying and – bloody hell! – England are still in it (at the time of writing at least). Tonight's match against Denmark will be a massive one for fans in London. Loads of you are going to want to be among your own people: in the company of screaming strangers (and a few screaming friends), so seats in big-screen-owning bars and pubs are getting hard to find. If you are still looking for a spot to watch the action, you might want to try a few of these Time Out-approved places (check with individual venues for availability before you head off, though).

North London

York, Angel

Big Chill, King’s Cross

Parcel Yard, King’s Cross

Betjeman Arms, King’s Cross

Golden Lion, Camden Town

Sheephaven Bay, Camden Town

Prince Arthur, Somers Town

Spread Eagle, Camden Town

York and Albany, Camden Town

Doric Arch, Euston

Royal George, Euston

Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park

Costa del Tottenham, Tottenham

Blue Lion, Gray’s Inn Road

Farrier, Camden

West London

Red Lion, Westminster

Boxpark, Wembley

Footman, Mayfair

Tattersalls Tavern, Knightsbridge

Davy’s at St James, St James’s Park

Paxton’s Head, Mayfair

Bluebird, Chelsea

Bull, Shepherd’s Bush

Kindred, Hammersmith

Princess Victoria, Uxbridge Road

Cross Keys, Hammersmith

Crab Tree, Hammersmith

Italian Job, Chiswick

King’s Arms, Fulham

Mitre, Notting Hill

Harcourt, Marylebone

Union Bar & Grill, Paddington

Leinster Arms, Bayswater

The Lucky Club, Mayfair

East London

Craft Beer Co, Limehouse

Narrow, Limehouse

Owl and Pussycat, Shoreditch

Grocer, Spitalfields

Gun, Spitalfields

Q Shoreditch, Shoreditch

Royal Oak, Bethnal Green

Wenlock Arms, Hoxton

Narrow Boat, Hoxton

Boxpark, Shoreditch

Pizza Pilgrims, West India Quay

Juju’s Bar & Stage, Shoreditch

Hackney Bridge, Hackney Wick

Truman's Social Club, Walthamstow

Bar Kick, Shoreditch

Skylight (rooftop), Wapping

Yucatan, Stoke Newington

Mama Shelter London, Shoreditch

South London

The Ring, Southwark

Stage Door, Southwark

Refinery Bankside, Southwark

Football Village, Southwark (NB: not showing England matches)

Duke of Sussex, Lambeth

Ship, Borough

Spit & Sawdust, Elephant & Castle

The Duke, Deptford

Old Red Lion, Kennington

Tommyfield, Kennington

Duchy Arms, Vauxhall

Riverside, Vauxhall

Boxpark, Croydon

London Bridge Rooftop, London Bridge

Landor, Clapham

Pop Brixton, Brixton

Lit Bar, Clapham

Trinity Arms, Clapham

Hootananny, Brixton

Windmill, Clapham

Rookery, Clapham

Avalon, Balham

Bedford, Balham

Flat Iron Square, Southwark

Central London

Euro 2020 Fan Zone, Trafalgar Square

Sun Tavern, Covent Garden

Porterhouse, Covent Garden

White Swan, Covent Garden

Freemasons Arms, Covent Garden

Marquis, Covent Garden

Slug & Lettuce, Leicester Square

St James Tavern, Leicester Square

Argyle, Holborn

Fox & Anchor, Holborn

Hat & Tun, Clerkenwell

Piano Works, Farringdon

Rugby Tavern, Bloomsbury

Telegraph, Moorgate

Phoenix, Bank

Rack & Tenter, Moorfields

