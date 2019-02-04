Antonio's Kitchen

Restaurants, Vegan Bethnal Green
3 out of 5 stars
3 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
Antonio's Kitchen

A cosy vegan Italian café in Bethnal Green.

Every seat was taken at this casual little vegan Italian café on the weeknight of our visit. The four chefs in the small open kitchen were going at full speed, like wind-up robots. In one corner of the restaurant I spied CookDaily founder King Senathit munching on spinach and ricotta tortellini. Founded by friends from Italy, led by chef Antonio, the place is decorated simply, with wooden chairs and tables – some with old-fashioned classified ads printed on the tops – and plants on shelves, potted in tomato tins.

It took 25 minutes for the mains to arrive (the kitchen did look overwhelmed) but it was worth the wait. A Mediterranean piadina – a thin, folded Italian flatbread with sautéed vegetables and avocado cream peeking out – was a bit like a posh veggie kebab. It was also huge: get one to share. Six generously filled fresh mushroom ravioli were dreamy as a Disney fairytale but a calzone, sadly, was too tough. Happily, the devilishly velvety tiramisu, with its moist sponge layer, ended things on a high.

Props to our waitress, who remained friendly throughout despite how busy it was. My advice? Skip the starters and head straight to the comforting, generous mains.

By: Kavi Shah

Posted:

Venue name: Antonio's Kitchen
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 393 Cambridge Heath Rd
London
E2 9RA
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £45.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
2 people listening
Tastemaker

Maybe for vegans it’s a heaven on Earth, but for me it’s just an another example cheese will never taste like cheese in the vegan world.

The place is small and plain, the staff is smiley and charming but their time perception is clearly Mediterranean. 

There are a few pasta dishes on the menu and a few piadinas (tortilla wraps Italian way).

We stared with the arancini (deep fried rice balls with filling) with caponata (Sicilian aubergine stew) served with little dollops of vegan mayos (truffle, spicy and pesto). They were OK, but a bit blunt for my liking. The same I have to say about the pasta. The prices seemed reasonable, around a tenner for a plate of pasta (all specials are £12). But the portions are  in the size of a starter. The pasta was freshly made, dense and starchy, intensely smelling of truffles. The mushrooms the sauce (made from oat cream) was a disappointment. It’s my local place, so I really wanted to fall in love, but no 'ti amo' from me just yet I’m afraid. 

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...