Antonio's Kitchen

A cosy vegan Italian café in Bethnal Green.

Every seat was taken at this casual little vegan Italian café on the weeknight of our visit. The four chefs in the small open kitchen were going at full speed, like wind-up robots. In one corner of the restaurant I spied CookDaily founder King Senathit munching on spinach and ricotta tortellini. Founded by friends from Italy, led by chef Antonio, the place is decorated simply, with wooden chairs and tables – some with old-fashioned classified ads printed on the tops – and plants on shelves, potted in tomato tins.

It took 25 minutes for the mains to arrive (the kitchen did look overwhelmed) but it was worth the wait. A Mediterranean piadina – a thin, folded Italian flatbread with sautéed vegetables and avocado cream peeking out – was a bit like a posh veggie kebab. It was also huge: get one to share. Six generously filled fresh mushroom ravioli were dreamy as a Disney fairytale but a calzone, sadly, was too tough. Happily, the devilishly velvety tiramisu, with its moist sponge layer, ended things on a high.

Props to our waitress, who remained friendly throughout despite how busy it was. My advice? Skip the starters and head straight to the comforting, generous mains.