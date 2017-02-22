Barbecoa Piccadilly

A branch of Jamie Oliver’s steak and barbecue joint, in Piccadilly.

The first thing that strikes you when you walk into this Piccadilly branch of Jamie Oliver’s meaty restaurant is that the old boy’s bagged himself some extremely nice digs. Set across a couple of huge floors, the look is one of subtly masculine glam: low-slung velvet banquettes and art deco chandeliers. It’s big but not soulless. I take a seat downstairs near the semi-open kitchen and sink into that velvet. This is the kind of place that invites you to sit back and relax. 

Barbecoa used to be all about the barbecue, but this menu has far less of that than I expected. A shame, because the barbecue dishes here are by far the best. Sticky Creole ribs came thick and juicy, studded with spring onions and garnished with an apple and kohlrabi slaw. Also great was a fat, well-charred fillet steak. The fish wasn’t as good. A cured sea bass ‘ceviche’ came all delicate and flowery, lacking any of ceviche’s customary zing and fire (just call it cured, no?). Lobster thermidor, too, was underwhelming. But stick to the red meat and this is a perfectly plush spot to have
a luxe lunch at mid-range prices.

By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Barbecoa Piccadilly
Address: 194-196 Piccadilly
London
W1J 9D
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Barbecoa Piccadilly is Jamie Oliver’s restaurant re-imagined, and the design takes influence from the building’s unique heritage with a beautiful wood-panelled bar, a dining room reached by a sweeping marble staircase and a glass-fronted cellar with a collection of over 2,500 wines.

The food lives up to the lavish décor. Pork scratchings are crisp and salty and served with Barbecoa’s sweet, tangy and sharp apple ketchup that will leave you wanting more. Stone bass and scallop ceviche served with ruby grapefruit, fennel and red chilli is soft and melts in your mouth. The salmon served with sea lettuce and horseradish crème fraiche is second only to the ceviche, with perfectly cured salmon and little balls of salty British caviar that pop in the mouth.

The half a dozen oysters were good, but not outstanding. You can’t beat a natural oyster, especially when topped with Barbecoa’s homemade hot sauce. However, there were only three of these as the other three were dressed with jalapeno peppers and parsley which was, in my opinion, a bit unnecessary.

When at a steak restaurant, eat steak, and what better cut of steak is there to share than a chateaubriand topped with a rich and indulgent truffle butter melted over steak with a crisp, almost toffee-like outside and beautifully rare middle. Creamed spinach at least tricks you into thinking you’re being healthy, and the devil’s cornbread with Westcombe cheddar and ‘Nduja sausage is cheesy and rich.

Even if after all that you feel like you can’t eat another morsel, I beg you to try the Snickersphere. Layers of peanuts and salted caramel are encased in a rich chocolate shell and served with a scrumptious and smooth ice cream. We had one to share and I definitely regretted not eating one to myself, or asking for a box of them to take away.

Barbecoa has definitely got it right – good food, fantastic service and a fun atmosphere. If you’re looking for a great night out for a special occasion in central London where you can spend four hours dining and not even notice, Barbecoa is the place to go.  


Fantastic meat, delicious wine, great service, a lovely atmosphere in a very central location! Great!