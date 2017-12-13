Breddos Taqueria

Restaurants, Mexican Soho
0 Love It
Save it

A second restaurant from the taco traders.

Plot twist: the best thing to eat at Breddos Tacos in Soho is not a taco. It’s elote, aka grilled corn. Pretty rogue from a restaurant that has quite literally made its name with tacos, originally as a Hackney shack back in 2011 and now with this, its second permanent spot. Served in a pale earthenware bowl with two round tortilla chips perched on top like little ears, the first surprise was that this dish was tantalisingly sour. Cut through with smoky chilli mayonnaise and sharp Montgomery’s cheddar, it also had a buttery, almost meaty twang – all the more alluring because, according to the menu, it was vegetarian. I scooped up every last yellow gem with my chips and then fought the urge to lick the bowl.

The next best thing was the vibe. An atmospherically narrow space on Kingly Street, I went on a Monday lunchtime and it felt like Friday (think great music and unabashed day-drinking). Nab one of the four stools at the bar, where you can ogle the mezcal selection and get menu recommendations. Another hit was the crab and bone marrow nachos topped with a raw egg yolk (though spice levels were a tad overpowering).

And the tacos? Don’t get me wrong, they’re impressive. Breddos’ ‘thing’ is creativity – I tried the signature masa fried chicken (fried bird in a taco!), but while generously portioned, there weren’t enough spicy, tangy condiments to give it much oomph. The baja fish taco had similar issues – there was an option to add caviar for £2 extra but you shouldn’t have to. Breddos just needs to up its sauce game.

I have faith though: the ceviche is off-the-clock excellent; hot and zingy and sweet in all the right ways. If Breddos can do that with ceviche, and corn, they don’t even need tacos, to be honest.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Breddos Taqueria
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 26 Kingly Street
Soho
London
W1B 5QD
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
0 people listening
Tastemaker

Since I've had this amazing fish tacos in an unnamed bar in California, I’ve been looking for something similarly delicious. With the fantastic reviews and seducing pics of juicy tacos, Breddosseemed like a good candidate. And with the 50% off during the soft launch, I thought I couldn’t go wrong on that.

Their new Soho space is small, crammed, a bit dark with urban feeling and good rock tunes pumping.

I started off with sea bass ceviche with kaffir lime oil, green tomatoes capers and pickled dulse (some sort of alga) and it was delicious. However, my quest for best tacos outside of California fell short. They come in pairs (no mixing and matching welcome) and eating on my own and not knowing how big they’d be, I went only for baja fish. It looked yummy on their Insta: fresh herbs, lots of sauce. Well, the tacos were dry, topped with shredded red cabbage (also a bit dry) only a little bit of lime mayo and literary a drop of rich tomato salsa on the top, and sprinkles of coriander and fresh onion. The deep fried fish had a nice batter,  it was fresh and tasty but under-seasoned. I was underwhelmed with the whole combination, if I paid the full price, I'd have been rather disappointed. I really hope it was the first days’ imperfection. The pineapple, chilli, and hibiscus aqua fresca was delicate and almost not spicy. The staff was friendly, but it was hard to get their attention.