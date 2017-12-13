Breddos Taqueria

A second restaurant from the taco traders.

Plot twist: the best thing to eat at Breddos Tacos in Soho is not a taco. It’s elote, aka grilled corn. Pretty rogue from a restaurant that has quite literally made its name with tacos, originally as a Hackney shack back in 2011 and now with this, its second permanent spot. Served in a pale earthenware bowl with two round tortilla chips perched on top like little ears, the first surprise was that this dish was tantalisingly sour. Cut through with smoky chilli mayonnaise and sharp Montgomery’s cheddar, it also had a buttery, almost meaty twang – all the more alluring because, according to the menu, it was vegetarian. I scooped up every last yellow gem with my chips and then fought the urge to lick the bowl.

The next best thing was the vibe. An atmospherically narrow space on Kingly Street, I went on a Monday lunchtime and it felt like Friday (think great music and unabashed day-drinking). Nab one of the four stools at the bar, where you can ogle the mezcal selection and get menu recommendations. Another hit was the crab and bone marrow nachos topped with a raw egg yolk (though spice levels were a tad overpowering).

And the tacos? Don’t get me wrong, they’re impressive. Breddos’ ‘thing’ is creativity – I tried the signature masa fried chicken (fried bird in a taco!), but while generously portioned, there weren’t enough spicy, tangy condiments to give it much oomph. The baja fish taco had similar issues – there was an option to add caviar for £2 extra but you shouldn’t have to. Breddos just needs to up its sauce game.

I have faith though: the ceviche is off-the-clock excellent; hot and zingy and sweet in all the right ways. If Breddos can do that with ceviche, and corn, they don’t even need tacos, to be honest.