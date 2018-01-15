A branch of the Aussie-style cafe inside Tooting Market.

On a mission for an alfresco brunch, only it’s raining? The Tooting outpost of this mini chain of Aussie-style coffee shops (with branches in Clapham, Balham and Streatham too) has the answer: it’s sat in a prime corner spot within SW17’s kitsch covered market, moments from Tooting Broadway tube. It’s not huge, but if all the official spots are taken, head to one of the ‘public’ picnic tables nearby: you can still be served there, as long as you order and pay at the counter first.

Brickwood is best known for brunch (served until 3pm), and the short list is decent, from the Full English-esque ‘Butcher’, which has all the usuals plus a pile of golden hash brown nuggets, to veggie burritos, or smashed avo on toast. But look out for specials too: huevos rancheros came with marigold-centred yolks, good guac and plenty of warmly-spiced chorizo; while the soft, fluffy nut-studded banana bread, served with silky espresso butter, was off-the-clock good.

But guess what? Brickwood does killer toasties too. The ‘four cheese’, is a must: a rainbow of colour and flavour with each fromage landing its own superpower between two good quality slices of sourdough. There’s creaminess, tanginess, chewiness and, well, deliciousness. At £6, it’s a steal.

My main niggle was with the service: staff were superficially friendly but lacked warmth, with not one but two mistakes made with the order. Not that it's hurting them: this place is always rammed.