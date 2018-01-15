Brickwood

Restaurants, Cafés Tooting
A branch of the Aussie-style cafe inside Tooting Market.

On a mission for an alfresco brunch, only it’s raining? The Tooting outpost of this mini chain of Aussie-style coffee shops (with branches in Clapham, Balham and Streatham too) has the answer: it’s sat in a prime corner spot within SW17’s kitsch covered market, moments from Tooting Broadway tube. It’s not huge, but if all the official spots are taken, head to one of the ‘public’ picnic tables nearby: you can still be served there, as long as you order and pay at the counter first.

Brickwood is best known for brunch (served until 3pm), and the short list is decent, from the Full English-esque ‘Butcher’, which has all the usuals plus a pile of golden hash brown nuggets, to veggie burritos, or smashed avo on toast. But look out for specials too: huevos rancheros came with marigold-centred yolks, good guac and plenty of warmly-spiced chorizo; while the soft, fluffy nut-studded banana bread, served with silky espresso butter, was off-the-clock good.

But guess what? Brickwood does killer toasties too. The ‘four cheese’, is a must: a rainbow of colour and flavour with each fromage landing its own superpower between two good quality slices of sourdough. There’s creaminess, tanginess, chewiness and, well, deliciousness. At £6, it’s a steal.

My main niggle was with the service: staff were superficially friendly but lacked warmth, with not one but two mistakes made with the order. Not that it's hurting them: this place is always rammed.

By: Tania Ballantine

After a long time of having breakfasts at home, we finally decided it was time to dive into the world of Sunday brunches and Brickwood in Balham was a great start. We didn't realise it was an Aussie/Kiwi cafe until we walked in and discovered that majority of the staff and 80% of punters were from downunder. The food was simple yet delicious and the service was faultless. However, the coffee still didn't take me back home. 

Really great coffee and tucked away in Tooting Market, which is an awesome spot for a weekend brunch. The coffee's lovely and the food is too. Do it!

My new favourite coffee spot in Tooting.  Brickwood is a great little spot in Tooting Market, always busy but the service is quick and friendly.  The coffee is delicious and as an aussie I am always tempted by the Cherry Ripes by the till (very smart move!) They also do a selection of cakes and toasted sandwiches.  The Big smoke if divine!  Am already a regular customer and don't see that changing any time soon! 

Went on a Friday evening for some cocktails - all of them were excellent, plenty of fresh fruit despite it being December. They also have a happy hour which makes them even better. The bar staff were very friendly and generally lovely to chat to. Highly recommended!


Love the recent opening in Tooting Market - really friendly atmosphere and service as well as great coffee.


Beautifully prepared recently roasted coffee- no nonsense food which is highly edible! Relaxed and easy.


Come & relax here - an oasis in Tooting Market- with the most lovely staff you can find.


It has become a bit of a (enjoyable) habit for us to call into Brickwood on a Saturday around lunchtime for a coffee and one of their homemade Sour Dough toasties. The relaxed atmosphere and location helps to the normal Saturday shopping trip that little more bearable


Great coffee but LEGENDARY banana bread with espresso butter. I have to limit myself to a once a week visit, such is the temptation to go daily. The staff are laid back but attentive, friendly and always smiling. There's always a nice gentle soundtrack to continue the relaxed feel too.


A brilliant addition to Tooting Market. The space itself is lovely and open, the staff are universally helpful and friendly, and the coffee is done properly. The icing on the cake for me is their amazing sourdough bread they sell, it's the nicest bread I've ever tasted, and I get to take it home!


Great staff create a lovely atmosphere every weekend morning for me and my boy Alfie. I love the coffee, he loves the pastries. Perfect.

Well, I can't believe I haven't written a review before as I have been to Brickwood many times - for various forms of breakfast and brunch. 


My favourite is their sourdough chunky ham and cheese toastie, which is a full on meal. The ham is really flavourful and cheese tangy with just the right amount of melty comfort. One way or another I think I have tried most things on the menu myself or seen others eat it - all always enjoyed. Service is friendly but relaxed. 


But my latest discovery is Brickwood at night! OMG a really original set of cocktails - between us we had 4 - and they were, to my mind, the best in Tooting and some of the best I have had in a long while. I had a Sadiq special, I assume named for our former MP and current (brilliant) mayor - though somewhat incongruous as he's a tee total muslim. 


Anyway - the combination of dark rum, cherry, chocolate and coffee - was to die for - like liquid cake. My second was a liquid lamington - a white rum, malibu , coffee mix with a frosting of coconut on the glass. I didn't think it could get better than the Sadiq special but it did! It was soooo nice! My friend, more one for a refreshing cocktail, had a kiwi aussie one and a watermelon fizz,  both prosecco and vodka based I think with fresh fruit, & which she enjoyed. 


The added bonus to these perfectly mixed and presented drinks was the great atmosphere in TootingMarket, a lovely chat with the bar manager Beth which made it feel really local and personal - and they were really reasonably priced at £7! I cannot wait to go back!


same old awesome brickwood. which also does cocktails in the evening! doesnt get much better


A great find in the markets at Tooting, excellent and consistent coffee - great staff and a fab little bloody mary to go with my breaky.