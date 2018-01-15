A branch of the Aussie-style cafe inside Tooting Market.
On a mission for an alfresco brunch, only it’s raining? The Tooting outpost of this mini chain of Aussie-style coffee shops (with branches in Clapham, Balham and Streatham too) has the answer: it’s sat in a prime corner spot within SW17’s kitsch covered market, moments from Tooting Broadway tube. It’s not huge, but if all the official spots are taken, head to one of the ‘public’ picnic tables nearby: you can still be served there, as long as you order and pay at the counter first.
Brickwood is best known for brunch (served until 3pm), and the short list is decent, from the Full English-esque ‘Butcher’, which has all the usuals plus a pile of golden hash brown nuggets, to veggie burritos, or smashed avo on toast. But look out for specials too: huevos rancheros came with marigold-centred yolks, good guac and plenty of warmly-spiced chorizo; while the soft, fluffy nut-studded banana bread, served with silky espresso butter, was off-the-clock good.
But guess what? Brickwood does killer toasties too. The ‘four cheese’, is a must: a rainbow of colour and flavour with each fromage landing its own superpower between two good quality slices of sourdough. There’s creaminess, tanginess, chewiness and, well, deliciousness. At £6, it’s a steal.
My main niggle was with the service: staff were superficially friendly but lacked warmth, with not one but two mistakes made with the order. Not that it's hurting them: this place is always rammed.
|Venue name:
|Brickwood
|Contact:
|Address:
|
21-23 Tooting Market
London
SW17 0SN
|Transport:
|Tube: Tooting Boradway
|Price:
|Brunch for two with hot drinks and service: around £35.
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:25
- 4 star:4
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
the real deal Aussie cafe!
Featured
Best brunch in Tooting
Featured
Love the recent opening in Tooting Market - really friendly atmosphere and service as well as great coffee.
Featured
Beautifully prepared recently roasted coffee- no nonsense food which is highly edible! Relaxed and easy.
Featured
This wins hands down in my opinion. Amazing staff and awesome nosh!
Featured
Best coffee and brekkie in town
Featured
Love this place, has such a great community feel to it.
Featured
The coffee is awesome and the staff are fab, fun and friendly.
Featured
Come & relax here - an oasis in Tooting Market- with the most lovely staff you can find.
Featured
It has become a bit of a (enjoyable) habit for us to call into Brickwood on a Saturday around lunchtime for a coffee and one of their homemade Sour Dough toasties. The relaxed atmosphere and location helps to the normal Saturday shopping trip that little more bearable
Featured
Great coffee, banana bread toast to die for and lovely staff
Featured
best brunch menu, now with cocktails!
Featured
Great coffee but LEGENDARY banana bread with espresso butter. I have to limit myself to a once a week visit, such is the temptation to go daily. The staff are laid back but attentive, friendly and always smiling. There's always a nice gentle soundtrack to continue the relaxed feel too.
Featured
A brilliant addition to Tooting Market. The space itself is lovely and open, the staff are universally helpful and friendly, and the coffee is done properly. The icing on the cake for me is their amazing sourdough bread they sell, it's the nicest bread I've ever tasted, and I get to take it home!
Featured
Good coffee and good food probably the best in tooting .
Featured
Great staff create a lovely atmosphere every weekend morning for me and my boy Alfie. I love the coffee, he loves the pastries. Perfect.
Featured
The best coffee in Tooting by a country mile
Featured
Friendly staff, great coffe
Featured
same old awesome brickwood. which also does cocktails in the evening! doesnt get much better
Featured
The banana read and service - wow!
Featured
Best coffee and brunch in tooting!
Featured
Great food , friendly staff
Featured
A great find in the markets at Tooting, excellent and consistent coffee - great staff and a fab little bloody mary to go with my breaky.
Featured
The manager is so super and efficient and the food is a must when in tooting!!