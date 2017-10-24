A Euston branch of a US burger chain.

This burger restaurant, headed up by Jo Wood’s son, Jamie Wood, is admirably environmentally friendly. Apart from that there’s really nothing else to recommend it. The flagship London branch of a famous Miami chain, it’s set in a massive, overly air-conditioned space on Woburn Place. The seats are plastic (recycled, mind), the lights are bright and the vibe is very much like a hostel – the shit kind where you know immediately you’re not going to meet any fit boys. There was also a mysterious smell of chlorine.

You go up to the counter to order and it all comes very fast. The cheese and chilli fries were the best thing I tried and even those were extremely salty. My cheeseburger came dry and totally unremarkable. Depressed, I turned to a bacon-cheeseburger and found it even drier. Walking to the tube after, I had all of the burger guilt with none of the delicious memories. If you’re going to indulge, you deserve better.