This burger restaurant, headed up by Jo Wood’s son, Jamie Wood, is admirably environmentally friendly. Apart from that there’s really nothing else to recommend it. The flagship London branch of a famous Miami chain, it’s set in a massive, overly air-conditioned space on Woburn Place. The seats are plastic (recycled, mind), the lights are bright and the vibe is very much like a hostel – the shit kind where you know immediately you’re not going to meet any fit boys. There was also a mysterious smell of chlorine.
You go up to the counter to order and it all comes very fast. The cheese and chilli fries were the best thing I tried and even those were extremely salty. My cheeseburger came dry and totally unremarkable. Depressed, I turned to a bacon-cheeseburger and found it even drier. Walking to the tube after, I had all of the burger guilt with none of the delicious memories. If you’re going to indulge, you deserve better.
|Venue name:
|BurgerFi
|Contact:
|Address:
|
17 High Road
Wembley
London
HA9 6AR
|Transport:
|Tube: Euston.
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £35.
The CEO is the best burger in the world, bar none. I've also tried the conflicted burger, which is a balanced meal in a bun, amazing! These guys make seriously delicious burgers and everything else they do is outstanding. Wembley is in for a nice surprise!
Burgerfi is delicious!!
Onion Rings - AMAZING
Parm herb and garlic chips - AMAZING
Best Veggie burger ever exsited