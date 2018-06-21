Forest Bar and Kitchen

A micro-dining restaurant near Blackhorse Road tube.

Lisbon: that’s where this sharing-plates restaurant almost ended up. Its two managers, French natives Nico and Ali (the latter has run the next door wine shop with his wife for the past four years), considered starting a restaurant in the Portuguese capital – but in the end, they felt too settled in London to move. Let’s all be very, very grateful they stayed put.

It’s a small and cosy spot that does the casual-yet-discerning-micro-dining thing to an absolute tee. Countertops and stools run around its edges; there’s a big mess-style pine table in the centre (which would be perfect for large groups, although I wouldn’t suggest bringing one: they don’t do bookings, so a crowd of pals might end up scattered and disappointed). Really, given the cosy atmosphere and shareable plates, this is the perfect spot for couples or old friends.

I’m always a bit suspicious of menus that list dishes in solemn sequences of comma-broken ingredients, but here it felt totally justified. Nico’s dishes tasted like the results of a meticulous series of experiments; each one completely sang with care, attention to detail and the highest-quality ingredients. A bowl of radishes weren’t exactly sautéed but coaxed into life in butter and garnished with bonito flakes. A caponata was spiked with the tang of puffed-up raisins. The shaved spring onions in a moules mariniere gave the dish a fragrant crunch. A buttermilk ice-cream had the slightest sour kick.

The gorgeous food was perfectly mirrored by the passion on display from the owners, who so self-evidently love what they do. Ali even went so far as to name the artist who illustrated the label on a bottle of Greek red wine, and bring out the sack of bonito flakes imported from Japan. None of it was pretentious, none of it was for show. Just in case it needed spelling out: sorry, Lisbon. Your loss is Walthamstow’s gain.